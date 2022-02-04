John Arnold Carman Sr., 69, of Bremen, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
John was born on Nov. 3, 1952, son of the late Arnold Wright Carman and Eura Nolia Dinning Carman.
John retired from UPS where he worked as a truck driver. He was a member of Union Grove Christian Church.
In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Carman, and sister, Donna Carman.
Survivors include his mother, Eura Carman; his loving wife of 43 years, Susan Vinyard Carman; son and daughter-in-law, John Arnold Carman Jr. and Jennifer Lanier Carman; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Carman Sova and Anton Sova; and his six grandchildren, Julia Carman, John Carman III, Josie Carman, Gavin Sova, Owen Sova and Edmund Sova.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike Mallory officiating. Internment will follow in the Union Grove Christian Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, from 5-7 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
of Douglasville.
