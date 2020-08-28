John Danial “Danny” Pruitt, 67, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Aug. 27,
2020.
The family will
receive friends at
the funeral home
on Wednesday,
Sept. 2, 2020, from
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
The funeral service
will follow in the Rosehaven Chapel.
He will be laid to
rest at Sunrise
Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help
with funeral expenses.
Please take time
to leave condolences with the family or
share memories of Danny by visiting
www.whitleygarner
.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
