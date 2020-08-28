John Danial “Danny” Pruitt, 67, of Douglasville, died Thursday, Aug. 27,

2020.

The family will

receive friends at

the funeral home

on Wednesday,

Sept. 2, 2020, from

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The funeral service

will follow in the Rosehaven Chapel.

He will be laid to

rest at Sunrise

Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to help

with funeral expenses.

Please take time

to leave condolences with the family or

share memories of Danny by visiting

www.whitleygarner

.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.