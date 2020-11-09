John Floyd Clower, age 90, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Floyd Clower Sr. and Alice Elizabeth Ramsey, his brother, Robert Clower, and his first wife, Carolyn Jones Clower. John is survived by his wife, Jean Dalton Clower, daughters Natalie (Mike) Garner and Nena (Lee) Spence, step daughters Cindy (Wayne) Baines and Jeri (Steve) Schneider, 10 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren.
John was born in Birmingham, Alabama and graduated from Samford University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He retired from General Electric after over 30 years. John faithfully served the Lord throughout his life. He and Carolyn were founding members of a satellite church for Rock of Ages Lutheran Church in Lilburn, Georgia. John and Jean were faithful members of Central Baptist Church in Douglasville, Georgia, attending Sunday School and church each Sunday, and participating in Vacation Bible School each summer.
John was a voracious reader, studying his Bible, and staying abreast of current events. He loved people, and enjoyed lively conversations with family and friends. John was a true gentleman, treated others with kindness and respect, and expressed loving generosity. He demonstrated love for his Lord, and his family in countless ways. We all loved him, and he will truly be missed.
A graveside service was held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville, GA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Building Fund of Central Baptist Church, https://cbcdouglasville.com/give/ or the American Cancer Society www.cancer.org.
