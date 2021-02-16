Mr. John Harold Lamb, age 90 of Winston, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. He was born January 25, 1931 in LaFayette, Alabama, the son of the late Mr. James Foy Lamb and the late Mrs. Maude Effie Lamb. Mr. Lamb loved his family, and he especially adored his grandchildren, great grandchildren and had a special love for his dog, Little Man. He really enjoyed his job at Eastern Airlines. Mr. Lamb was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Lucy Irene Lamb; several brothers and sisters.
Mr. Lamb is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Norman Tuggle of Winston, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Joel and Mary Ellen Lamb of Dallas, Georgia; sister, Faye McWhorter; brothers, Wendell Lamb and Frank Lamb; four grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. from Forest Lawn Cemetery in College Park with Dr. Billy Godwin officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Jesse Lamb. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in College Park.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Ephesus Baptist Church Building Fund in Honor of Mr. Lamb.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.