John “Jackie” Teal, 79 of Lithia Springs, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at 1p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Roy Davis Funeral Home.

Service information

Nov 24
Visitation
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Roy Davis Funeral Home
5935 Mulberry St
Austell, GA 30168
Nov 25
Funeral Service
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
12:00PM
Roy Davis Funeral Home
5935 Mulberry St
Austell, GA 30168
