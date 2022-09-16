John Landon Pelter, 20, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

He was born June 13, 2002, to Levy and Tonya Pelter of Douglasville. Landon was a lover of history, Legos and Transformers and was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School.

