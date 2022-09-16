John Landon Pelter, 20, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
He was born June 13, 2002, to Levy and Tonya Pelter of Douglasville. Landon was a lover of history, Legos and Transformers and was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents; pawpaw, Bruce Butler; and uncle, Josh Pelter.
Landon is survived by his parents, Levy and Tonya Pelter; siblings, Kendyl, Loklan and Kelsey; grandparents, Darlene Moore of Douglasville, David (Karen) Moore of Madison, N.C., Jan Butler of Bowdon, and Greg Pelter of Villa Rica; aunts and uncles, Christina (Myke) Ferguson, Ryan (Jessica) Butler, Dana Moore, Darrelle (Anshley) Miller, Tonya Miller and Tabitha Durham; cousins, Mauro, Pilar, Gracie, Lexie, Beau, McKenzie, Byrar, Makelti, Brianna, Mason, Grayson, Hannah, Cheyenne and Andrew.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
