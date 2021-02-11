John Larry Jackson, 80, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the King’s Way Baptist Church on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 from 1:30-3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Joe Hayman and Brother Donnie Chandler officiating. Following the funeral, Mr. Jackson will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
While guests are welcome, due to Covid-19 protocols and limited seating in the Chapel, the funeral service will be livestreamed atwww.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial/
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Jackson to Baptist International Missions, Inc.; P. O. Box 9, Harrison, TN 37341, (423) 344-5050, www.bimi.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Jackson by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
