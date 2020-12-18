Mr. John Mclin Blakely, 74, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, Dec.

16, 2020.

He was cremated

and no services

planned at this time.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s

Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of John Blakely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.