John Michael Wright, 84, of Lithia Springs, died on Friday, July 15, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Bro. Danny McGouirk officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.

Messages of condolences may

be sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

