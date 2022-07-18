John Michael Wright, 84, of Lithia Springs, died on Friday, July 15, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home at 3 p.m. with Bro. Danny McGouirk officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolences may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
