John Houston
Peden died March 26, 2021.
Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, there will only be a family graveside service in Mobile, AL at Mobile Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest.
The family requests memorials honoring
Mr. Peden be made
to Central Baptist Church Building
Fund, Douglasville, GA and can be made directly through their website: https://cbcdouglasville.com.
Please take time
to leave condolences with the family or
share memories by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.