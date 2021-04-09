John Houston

Peden died March 26, 2021.

Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, there will only be a family graveside service in Mobile, AL at Mobile Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest.

The family requests memorials honoring

Mr. Peden be made

to Central Baptist Church Building

Fund, Douglasville, GA and can be made directly through their website: https://cbcdouglasville.com.

