John Rhett Vincent, 55, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.

In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The service will be livestreamed and the link may be accessed via the Tribute Wall section of John Rhett Vincent webpages found at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

towersmemorial.com.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

