John Robert Royals of Harvest, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2023. He was born on May 15, 1979, and grew up in Douglasville, Ga. He graduated from Douglas County High School in 1997 and from the University of West Georgia in 2003. Soon after, he began his career with the U.S. Army Audit Agency. During his nearly twenty-year career with them, he was assigned to their offices in Atlanta, Hawaii, Alaska, and most recently Huntsville.
John was a kind and gentle soul, who loved to laugh and loved UGA football. He always brought joy and a lighthearted spirit wherever he went, and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.