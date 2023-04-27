John Wasem, 68, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2023. John was born in Washington, DC on March 6, 1955 and was raised in Nebraska. John faced many challenges his whole life and always overcame them with strength and optimism. He and his family moved to Douglasville, Georgia where he worked at Jourdan Technologies as a box builder. John was on the Douglas County Special Olympics bowling team and was awarded multiple gold medals. John was also a huge fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football. All those that met John loved him, he had the best laugh and the tightest hugs.
John was predeceased by his mother and father, Rosalie (Fowler) Matlock and Howard Matlock, his grandmother, Louise Matlock and his brother, Jermone Shawanesse of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
John will be missed by his two sisters; Shirleen Matlock of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Susan Teczar and her husband James Teczar of West Brookfield, Massachusetts.
“Uncle John” also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center and the Fresenius Kidney Center of Palmer for their exceptional and compassionate care of John.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John’s name should be directed to the Activities Committee, Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, 47 E. Main Street, West Brookfield, MA 01585 to be used for the activities of the residents.
The graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, Greenwich Road, Ware, Massachusetts.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 E. Main St., in West Brookfield is assisting his family with arrangements.
