John Wasem, 68, peacefully passed away on April 22, 2023. John was born in Washington, DC on March 6, 1955 and was raised in Nebraska. John faced many challenges his whole life and always overcame them with strength and optimism. He and his family moved to Douglasville, Georgia where he worked at Jourdan Technologies as a box builder. John was on the Douglas County Special Olympics bowling team and was awarded multiple gold medals. John was also a huge fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football. All those that met John loved him, he had the best laugh and the tightest hugs.

John was predeceased by his mother and father, Rosalie (Fowler) Matlock and Howard Matlock, his grandmother, Louise Matlock and his brother, Jermone Shawanesse of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

