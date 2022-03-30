Johnnie Ruth Evans Deal passed away on March 14, 2022 in Ashland, Kentucky.
She was born in Douglasville, Georgia on June 16, 1934 to the late John and Helen Evans.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph C. Deal. She is survived by one son: Anthony (Anne) Deal of Louisville, Kentucky; one daughter: Stacy (Paul) Powell of Ashland, Kentucky; four grandchildren: Heather Deal, Thomas Deal, Stefanie Caines, and Alexandra Powell; one sister: Virginia Evans Landmon.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday April 2, 2022 at Beulah Baptist Church, 11491 Veteran Memorial Hwy, Douglasville, Georgia. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
