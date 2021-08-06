Mrs. Johnnie Ruth Harding Sinyard, 93, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
She was born March 18, 192,8 in Atlanta, Georgia the daughter of the late Mr. Johnny Harding and the late Mrs. Mattie Morris Harding Kerley. Mrs. Sinyard loved baking and cooking and was known for her Christmas Candy, peach ice cream and fudge. She loved playing cards and watching golf and the Atlanta Braves. Mrs. Sinyard was a member of First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs where she was a member of the Hope Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. William Howell Sinyard; three sisters, Neva McWhorter, Maebelle Kerley, and Eleanor Mincey.
Mrs. Sinyard is survived by her children, Alex and Marlene Sinyard of Brunswick, Maine, Debbie and Ronald Bivins of Roanoke, Alabama, Gail and Mike Dennis of Douglasville, Georgia, Philip and Michelle Sinyard of Douglasville, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Jessica S. Hicks, Carly Fickett, Ronda Bivins, Wendy McKown, Ryne Dennis, Kelley Thomas, Dillon Sinyard, Madison Sinyard; numerous great grandchildren, sisters and brothers-in-laws, nieces and nephews; her caregiver, Jean Skinner.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, from 12 to 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Mike Sinyard and the Rev. Ken Stephens officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
