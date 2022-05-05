Johnny A. “Bud” Shepherd, 84, of Whitesburg, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The family received friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Friday, May 6, 2022 from 5-8 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held in Rosehaven’s Chapel on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Andrew Keith delivering the eulogy.
Bud will be laid to rest next to Charlotte on what would have been their 62nd wedding anniversary in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Shepherd family at whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.