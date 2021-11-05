Mr. Johnny “John” Wayne Dial, age 60, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. He was born September 15, 1961 in Social Circle, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Johnny Richard Dial and the late Mrs. Janice Ramsey Dial. Mr. Dial worked in finance. He loved all sports, rock and roll music. He enjoyed spending time at the beach, being near the ocean and riding his Harley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sonya Phelps.
Mr. Dial is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Lorene Scarbrough Dial of Douglasville; his sons,, Brandon Dial (Aleigha) of Temple and Christopher Dial (Phalline) of Douglasville; his sisters and brother-in-law, Jan and Chris Phelps of Social Circle and Kendra Dial of Savannah; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Miranda Dial of Stockbridge; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Scarbrough of Marietta; grandchildren, Tristan Dial, Austin Dial and Ryder Dial; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A Memorial Service will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tim Potate officiating.
