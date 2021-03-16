Johnny Lee Berryhill, age 52, of Hiram, Georgia, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021. He was born September 29, 1968 in Atlanta, Georgia. Johnny was a 1986 graduate of Pebblebrook High School. He had a 30-year career as a truck driver with Coca Cola. Johnny was a hard worker and dedicated to providing for his family. His four children were the center of his life, with his favorite activities being anything involved with their lives. He loved watching WWE with his children. Johnny believed in teaching his children a life lesson of the importance of good sportsmanship and always inspired that concept in his coaching with his encouragement and support, whether it was running alongside the pool or pushing you to your limit in your activities. He loved football, water sports, trips to the lake and to the beaches of Florida, paint ball, golfing, the annual trips to Six Flags with his children and dancing. Johnny was known for his sexy calves and acting goofy. His children said he was a go-getter, was the biggest smartass they knew and that he was an excellent storyteller, often telling fake stories just for fun when they were little. He was a collector of Coca Cola memorabilia and anything related to NASCAR and muscle cars – with his favorite being the Mustang ’96 Coupe. When it came to his appearance, he was rated #9 and he was #10 with his personality. He would help anyone who needed it and he was always protective of his siblings. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Eddie Lee Berryhill and Patricia Ann (Rogers) Cerney.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 23 years, Buffy Berryhill of Austell, Georgia; sons, Cody Lee Berryhill of Clermont, Georgia and Joshua Lee Berryhill of Cumming, Georgia; daughters, Alexandra “Alex” Hallman of Hiram, Georgia and Elania Langston of Monroe, Alabama; brother, Wayne Lee Berryhill (Alejandra Reyes) of Austell, Georgia; sister, Linda Marie Berryhill of Douglasville, Georgia, and Teresa Berryhill; grandchildren, Selena Allison Waliany, Iyez Khan Waliany, McKenleigh Langston, Isabella Taylor, Skylar Langston, Achilles Taylor; nieces and nephews, Ashley Nicole Berryhill, Haley Alexandra, Iller Reyes and Wayne Landers; loving friend, Becky Sticher; as well as other brothers, sisters and cousins.
The family received friends on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. and will receive them again on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Rosehaven Chapel following visitation. Johnny will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
While guests are welcome, due to Covid-19 protocols and limited seating in the Chapel, the funeral service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial
