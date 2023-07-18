Johnny Lee Carter, 64, of Douglasville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Douglasville Pregnancy Resource Center. https://www.myegiving.com/App/Giving/eGiving-425017
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 90F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 9:06 am
Johnny Lee Carter, 64, of Douglasville, died Saturday, July 15, 2023.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Douglasville Pregnancy Resource Center. https://www.myegiving.com/App/Giving/eGiving-425017
Family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 2-3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Minister Tim Sleebos officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.