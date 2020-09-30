Johnny Mack Garrett, age 74, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
He was born in Douglasville on Sept. 3, 1946, the son of the late Marvin Eugene Garrett and the late Ruby Jo Millican Young. Johnny was an exterminator and worked for Chandler Exterminating for 37 years.
Johnny was an
avid basketball, baseball and football fan. He enjoyed rooting for Georgia Tech, the New York Yankees, and March Madness.
Johnny is survived by his daughter, Amanda Garrett Cooper, and her husband, William Thomas Cooper of Woodland, AL; his grandchildren, Breonna Leigh
Cooper and William Chase Cooper; and his sister, Tammy Dawn Rooks and her husband, Jeff of Hiram, GA.
In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated.
A Memorial
Service will be
held on Saturday,
Oct. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Hightower’s Memorial Chapel
with the Rev.
Kenneth Hennesy officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make
the best decisions
to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
