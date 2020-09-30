Johnny Mack Garrett, age 74, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.

He was born in Douglasville on Sept. 3, 1946, the son of the late Marvin Eugene Garrett and the late Ruby Jo Millican Young. Johnny was an exterminator and worked for Chandler Exterminating for 37 years.

Johnny was an

avid basketball, baseball and football fan. He enjoyed rooting for Georgia Tech, the New York Yankees, and March Madness.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Amanda Garrett Cooper, and her husband, William Thomas Cooper of Woodland, AL; his grandchildren, Breonna Leigh

Cooper and William Chase Cooper; and his sister, Tammy Dawn Rooks and her husband, Jeff of Hiram, GA.

In accordance with his wishes, he was cremated.

A Memorial

Service will be

held on Saturday,

Oct. 3, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Hightower’s Memorial Chapel

with the Rev.

Kenneth Hennesy officiating.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make

the best decisions

to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain

6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Johnny Garrett, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 3
Memorial
Saturday, October 3, 2020
2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial begins.
Oct 3
Visitation
Saturday, October 3, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.