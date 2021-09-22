Johnny Morrow Atkinson, 82, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
A funeral service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Burdette and the Rev. Joe Holcomb officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Garden, 1100 NE Hickory Level Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180.
