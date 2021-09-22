Johnny Morrow Atkinson, 82, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

A funeral service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Jim Burdette and the Rev. Joe Holcomb officiating.

Interment will follow the service at Meadowbrook Memory Garden, 1100 NE Hickory Level Road, Villa Rica, GA 30180.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Johnny Atkinson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 23
Visitation
Thursday, September 23, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 23
Service
Thursday, September 23, 2021
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.