Jonathan Samuel “Brother Johnny” Ivey, 47, entered into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
He was born in Austell, Georgia on Sept. 7, 1973, the son of Donnie Ivey and Gail Hunter Ivey. Brother Johnny graduated from Lithia Springs High School in 1992. Brother Johnny was saved when he was 15 years old. He surrendered to the call to preach the gospel on May 4, 1999. He was called as the Pastor of Welcome Hill Baptist Church on March 26, 2000. He holds a Masters of Religious Education from Biblical Studies Theological Seminary.
Brother Johnny served on the Board of Directors for Word Christian Broadcasting and he preached on the radio regularly on WDCY AM. Brother Johnny enjoyed playing baseball. He coached the Dallas Braves recreation team and enjoyed watching them play ball. He enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves and Georgia Tech play also. He was an avid golfer. Most of all he loved spending time with his family and sharing the good news of salvation through Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers: Brother Bobby Hunter and Hugh Don Ivey.
Brother Johnny is survived by his wife of 22 years, Stacey Fortenberry Ivey; children: Rhonda Ivey, Brandon Ivey, and Hunter Ivey; parents: Donnie and Gail Ivey; brothers and sisters-in-law: Shane and Robin Ivey, Jeramie Ivey, and Jason and Mandy Ivey; maternal grandmother, Winnie Hunter; paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Ivey; parent-in-law: Johnny and Lois Fortenberry; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Welcome Hill Baptist Church, 5601 Story Road, Powder Springs, Georgia 30127, with Bro. Anthony Dye, Bro. Daniel Joiner, and Bro. Curtis Montgomery officiating. The church choir will provide the singing.
Interment will follow in Powder Springs Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Bell, Bro. Nick Keller, Bro. Ryan Heppner, Bro. Nathan Knight, Bro. Chris Fossett, and Bro. Ben Tanner serving as Pallbearers.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
