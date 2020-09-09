Joseph Angelo Caricari, 84, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, in Woodburn, Oregon.
He was born March 4, 1936, to the late Joseph Sr. and Florence (Layou) Caricari.
Joseph served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1956.
Joseph is survived by his son, Joseph (Natalie) Caricari II; his sister, Jeanette Caricari; grandchildren, Kristin Carlisle, Nick Smith, Bella Caricari; several nieces and nephews and his special friends, Susan Martin and Dean Cromwell.
Joseph is predeceased by his wife, Hilda Caricari; daughter, Andrea Caricari and his siblings, Harold B. Carey, John B. Carey, Raymond Caricari and Anna Marie Caricari.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie, NY 12205 with a memorial service to follow at 10 a.m.
Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Glenville, NY.
