Mr. Joseph “Joe” Charles Head, 66, of Douglasville, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 p.m. immediately following visitation.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Head family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

Service information

Nov 13
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Saturday, November 13, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Visitation
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Nov 13
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Saturday, November 13, 2021
1:00PM
Memorial Service
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
