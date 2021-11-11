Mr. Joseph “Joe” Charles Head, 66, of Douglasville, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel at 2 p.m. immediately following visitation.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Head family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
