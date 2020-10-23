Joseph “Joe” Henri Lucien Lefebvre, 90, of Whitesburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
No services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may also be made in memory of Mr. Lefebvre to the Wounded Warriors Project, www.wounded
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Lefebvre by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
