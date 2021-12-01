Joseph “Joe” Milton Sheppard, age 77, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born January 7, 1944 in Mayville, New Jersey. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Dickinson College, proudly served his country as a Veteran of the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant during the Vietnam Era. Joe loved spending time with his family, making family trips to the beaches, and most recently to his hometown of Cape May, New Jersey. He enjoyed being involved with his grandchildren, building forts, swimming, and biking with them. Joe had several hobbies and always had a list of things to do. He enjoyed puzzles, reading, cards, walking and bowling. He acted with the local theatre group and participated as an extra in many tv shows and movies. Joe acquired international pen pals through his genealogy research. He was of the Baptist Faith.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Herbert M. and Agnes (McConaghie) Sheppard; and brothers, Herb Sheppard and Robert Sheppard.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 54 years, Cordelia “Dee” Eason Sheppard; daughters, Amanda Smith (Nick) and Kriste Millington (Douglas); seven grandchildren, Aerick, Kailin, Nicole, Alex, Grayson, Maleigh and Ansley and one great grandchild, Sora; his beloved sister-in-law, Peggy Sheppard, her family, and remaining cousins and loved ones in the New Jersey area.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor David Primm officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joe’s memory to Brain Cancer Research, or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Sheppard family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.