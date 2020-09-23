Joseph Malcolm Camp, 78, of Winston, died Tuesday, Sept.

22, 2020.

The family will

receive friends at

Faith Baptist Church

on Tyree Road in Winston on Friday,

Sept. 25, 2020, from

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Randy Redding officiating.

Interment will

follow at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery, 6545 Tyree Road, Winston, Georgia, 30187.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Joseph Camp, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Sep 25
Visitation
Friday, September 25, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Faith Baptist Church
6525 Tyree Road
Winston, GA 30187
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 25
Funeral
Friday, September 25, 2020
1:00PM
Faith Baptist Church
6525 Tyree Road
Winston, GA 30187
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.
Sep 25
Interment
Friday, September 25, 2020
1:30PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.