Joseph Malcolm Camp, 78, of Winston, died Tuesday, Sept.
22, 2020.
The family will
receive friends at
Faith Baptist Church
on Tyree Road in Winston on Friday,
Sept. 25, 2020, from
1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church with the Rev. Randy Redding officiating.
Interment will
follow at Faith Baptist Church Cemetery, 6545 Tyree Road, Winston, Georgia, 30187.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
