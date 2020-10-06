Mr. Joseph Nathanael Hardin, age 38 of Dallas, Georgia passed away Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born August 2, 1982 in Lithia Springs, Georgia the son of the late Mr. Daryl Glen Hardin and Mrs. Melinda Mosley Hardin. Joseph graduated from Praise Academy in Hiram and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Media from Full Sail University. Joseph worked as a media consultant for Xbox. He was a very talented artist who loved to draw and was elected by his school to have drawings displayed. He loved to watch movies and enjoyed playing Nintendo and video games.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by grandparents, Hoyt and Dean Hardin and Joseph Quillian Mosley.
Joseph is survived by his mother, Melinda Mosley Hardin of Dallas, Georgia; grandmother, Myrtle Mosley of Lithia Springs; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. Memorial Services will be conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Rev. Steve Armstrong officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to the Back Pack Ministry at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Hiram, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
