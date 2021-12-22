Joshua Destin Pelter, 37, of Douglasville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
He was born the son of Mrs. Jan Butler and Mr. Greg Pelter in March of 1984. Josh was a devoted father, son, brother and uncle. He had a love for comic books, making people laugh and his prized shoes collection. He was an avid Miami Hurricanes fan. He had a special love for his Honda and was a car enthusiast. He loved his daughters with all his heart.
Josh is survived by his mother, Jan Butler of Bowden; father, Greg Pelter and Robin Jensen of Villa Rica, brothers and sisters in law, Levy and Tonya Pelter of Douglasville, Ryan and Jessica Butler of Douglasville; daughters, Gracie and Lexie; nieces and nephews, Landon, Kendyl, Kelsey, and Loklan; and a nephew on the way.
A private family gathering will be conducted at a later date. According to Mr. Pelter’s wishes he was cremated.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
