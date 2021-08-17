Mr. Joshua “Josh” Buice, 34, of Douglasville, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.

The family will take charge in planning a Celebration of Life Service outside of the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to his daughters directly and/or the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Josh by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.