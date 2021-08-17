Mr. Joshua “Josh” Buice, 34, of Douglasville, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
The family will take charge in planning a Celebration of Life Service outside of the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to his daughters directly and/or the American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Josh by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
