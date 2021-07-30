Mr. Joshua “Josh” Michael Cox, 40, of Douglasville, died Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 from 5
to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Billy
Lord officiating. Full military honors will be provided.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
