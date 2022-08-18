Josie Cornelia Starnes, 97, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Douglasville on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 from 5-8 p.m. Mrs. Starnes will lie at Liberty Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Terry Marbut and the Rev. Bubba Hucks officiating. Interment will follow at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.