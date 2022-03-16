Joyce Carol Phillips Thomason, 89, of Douglasville, died on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.
The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. with Gerald Phillips officiating.
Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
