Joyce Carol Phillips Thomason, 89, of Douglasville, died on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.

The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 3 p.m. with Gerald Phillips officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Garden.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Thomason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos