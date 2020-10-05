Mrs. Joyce Elaine Briggs, age 77, of Winston, GA, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Joyce was born on April 16, 1943 in Rockmart, GA to the late Gordon James and Dorothy (Brown) Bishop. She was a Christian woman and a member of Bright Star United Methodist Church in Douglasville, GA. Joyce was a wonderful mother and grandmother and loved her family with all of her heart. She was also a people person and people loved her. She had many dear friends and loved to spend time with each of them.
Joyce was a hard worker and worked for H&R Block as a tax agent for many years before unfortunately having to quit back in April. In her spare time, Joyce enjoyed crocheting blankets. She and her late husband, George, were avid travelers and took trips in their RV all over the United States and some parts of Canada. They owned a spot in the North Georgia Mountains in Blairsville to take their RV whenever they could get away.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, George Briggs; her son, Daniel Briggs; a grandson, Matthew Tyson; and her siblings, Charles Bishop and Juanita Faircloth.
Joyce is survived by her children, Gene (Wanda) Crawford, James (Cindy) Crawford, Charles Crawford, Debbie Briggs, and Diana (Chad) Forgety; her sisters, JoAnn Faircloth and Betty (Gary) Johnson; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and numerous loved ones and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Dr. Edwin Jones and Rev. Jamie Jenkins officiating. She will be laid to rest at Bright Star Methodist Cemetery in Douglasville, GA following the service.
Flowers are accepted and appreciated, however in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing or to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1825 Barrett Lakes Boulevard, Suite 280, Kennesaw, GA 30144, www.cancer.org
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Joyce by visiting www.WhitleyGarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
