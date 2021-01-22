Joyce Elaine Jolley Laymon, age 75 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
She was born June 17, 1945 in Westel, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Clyde Jolley and the late Bertie Greene Jolley. She graduated from South Harriman High School. She was a homemaker, an excellent cook, a loving wife and mother of three boys, that kept her very busy. She loved sports, Atlanta Braves, Elvis and her grandkids.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Larry Laymon of Carrollton, Georgia; sons and daughters-in-law: Michael Laymon and Emily Buck of Carrollton, Jeffrey & Jeanine Laymon of Douglasville, Georgia, and Gregory & Jamie Laymon of Peoria, Arizona; sister, Loretta McKinney of Ten Mile, Tennessee; brother, David Jolley of Westel, Tennessee; grandchildren: Jared (Devin), David, Tyler, Elizabeth and Andrew Laymon; one great grandchild, Broc Laymon; four nieces and seven nephews.
Services will be conducted Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. from Bethany Christian Church with Min. Mike Wood officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Michael Laymon, Jeffrey Laymon, Gregory Laymon, Jared Laymon, David Laymon, Tyler Laymon and Andrew Laymon. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Church, 2868 Carrollton-Villa Rica Highway, Carrollton, Georgia 30116.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain
6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel.
