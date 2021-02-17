Mrs. Joyce Estes Ogle, age 86, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, February 15, 2021 at Tranquility Hospice Kennesaw with her family by her side. She was born November 9, 1934 in Douglasville, Georgia to the late Mr. Raymond Estes and Mrs. Lutie Mason Estes. Mrs. Ogle was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who cared deeply for her family and friends. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Douglasville and was active in her Sunday School Class and the ministries they served. She graduated from Douglas County High School in 1952. She married Lyndell on June 7, 1958 and they were married 51 years before he died in 2009. She worked as a Legal Secretary in Douglasville for many years. She loved spending time with her family and friends, reminiscing about old times and enjoying life. Mrs. Ogle was a beautiful person inside and out with a kind and loving spirit. She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lyndell W. Ogle; sister, Bettie E. New; brother, Jimmy Estes.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lori O. and Scott Robbins; grandchildren, Lyndsey R. and Josh Buterbaugh; Vaneza Robbins, Sandy Robbins, and Travis Robbins; great grandchildren, Holden Buterbaugh and Emerson Buterbaugh; brother-in-law, Dean Ogle and sister-in-law, Kristi Ogle; several cousin, nieces and nephews also survive.
To our Benton House Family who have helped love and care for Mom the past 2 ½ years and to the healthcare workers that showed Mom and our family so much love and compassion this past month. We say Thank You and God Bless You..
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, February 19, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. Private Services and Interment will be conducted at a later date.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.