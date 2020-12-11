Betty “Joyce” Godfrey, 86, of Newnan, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, Dec.
9, 2020.
She was born
Jan. 24, 1934,
in Douglasville, Georgia, daughter of the late the Rev. James A. and Jewell (Renfroe) Patterson. She was a single mom, who loved spending time with her big family, enjoyed entertaining and loved to cook. Joyce had cared
for her parents and had been a member
of First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs, which her Father was called as the first pastor on April 7, 1946, when the church was organized. Joyce retired after a long career with the Federal Government. In her spare time, she loved watching Gunsmoke and old “cowboy” movies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Max Patterson.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Greg (Rebecca) Godfrey; a daughter, Jennifer (David) Kent; a sister, Linda (Sam) Jones; five granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren.
Private family services are planned.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories
of Joyce by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
