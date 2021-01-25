Mrs. Joyce Lamb Hoag, 75, of Douglasville, died Friday, Jan. 22,

2021.

The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Funeral services

will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Marcus Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens.

