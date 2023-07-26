Joycie Caldwell Wren, 75, of Douglasville, died July 25, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Joycie Wren, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Saturday, July 29, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 29
Service
Saturday, July 29, 2023
12:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jul 29
Interment
Saturday, July 29, 2023
2:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.