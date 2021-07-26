Mr. Juan Ramon Batista Jr., 28, of Villa Rica, died Thursday, July 22, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica. According to Mr. Batista’s wishes he will be cremated following the services.
