Ms. Juanchellise Marquette Davenport, 44, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
She was born April 28, 1976, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of Mr. Thomas Leon Davenport Sr., and Mrs. Gwendolyn Epps Welch. Ms. Davenport graduated from the University of Georgia with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and from Clark Atlanta University with a master’s degree in Counseling. She was an avid crafter, loved to sign, and participated in fundraiser walks for breast cancer and other causes. She was on the swim team at Lakeside High School in DeKalb County where she graduated in 1993. Ms. Davenport was a member of Ben Hill United Methodist Church.
Ms. Davenport is survived by her parents, Mr. Thomas Leon Davenport Sr. of Decatur, Georgia and Mrs. Gwendolyn Epps Welch of Douglasville, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, DuRhunda and Shard Willis of Lithia Springs, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas Leon and Carol Davenport III, Lena Davenport and Aria Davenport; uncles and aunts, Robert and Lillian Harriet Tuggle of Decatur, Georgia, Erma Lane of Wedowee, Alabama, Willie Mae Davenport of Sharpsburg, Georgia, John and Johnnie Mae Williams of Wedowee, Alabama, Jimmy and Karen Davenport of Decatur, Georgia; cousins, Sharquinta Tuggle of Ellenwood, Georgia, Connie and Jesse Baldwin of Montgomery, Alabama, Portia Lane of Opelika, Alabama, Erick Lane of Wedowee, Alabama, Torrance Davenport of East Point, Georgia, Pamela and Tony Rolle of Boynton Beach, Florida, Yvette and Armann Brown of Austin, Texas, Curtis and Valerie Davenport of Decatur, Georgia and Tamaria Perry of Richmond, Virginia.
In accordance with Ms. Davenport’s wishes, she will be cremated. Services will be scheduled at a later date.
