Juandene “J.R.” Fincher, 72, of Douglasville passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
She was born in Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 22, 1949, the daughter of the late Walter Newton Roberts and the late Lena Marguerite Johnson Roberts. JR worked for Emory Healthcare for 23 years as an Administrative Assistant.
JR was a very faithful, loving and hospitable lady. She adored her girls. She loved to entertain and celebrate holidays & virtually every occasion. She always remembered each occasion with a personalized and meticulously penned card adored with special stickers or ribbons. She enjoyed sharing the special moments with family and friends and would decorate with the utmost attention to detail. She loved every holiday, but Christmas was her absolute favorite. She began shopping for Christmas gifts in January. By June each gift she had uniquely chosen for each receiver was wrapped with excellence and embellished with coordinating bows and ribbons. At the precise moment, each gift was carefully placed both underneath and around the fastidiously decorated Christmas tree. JR anxiously awaited the gathering where the gifts were unwrapped and then enjoyed by those she loved. She always bought extra gifts for every occasion so that everyone had a gift.
She had a servant spirit about her as well. During her 23 years at Emory she encouraged her patients to call her if they were unable to reach their nurse or physician. She never missed a phone call. She even slept outside her sister, Bebee’s hospital room for over a month — but, she never gave up on her sister even after the medical team would advise otherwise. She took food and gifts to the homeless. She loved animals and once had 14 feral kitties she cared for even though she couldn’t hold them or give them the affection she wanted.
JR kept the cleanest and neatest house. She was always prepared with extra stock of paper goods or cleaning supplies. She washed laundry almost every day. When her daughter played basketball and would on occasion have two games in one day, JR would wash her uniform in between games so her daughter never played a game in a dirty uniform. She loved caring for her husband whom she affectionately called “Jimmy”. She prepared the best meals and enjoyed every moment they shared — except in the hardware store!
JR is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 40 years, James W. Fincher; her daughters and sons-in--law: Jessica (Ilan) Perkins, Rachel (Cody) Broussard, and Stephanie (Joseph) Storey; her precious granddaughter, Violet Perkins; her sisters and brother-in-law, Mary Evelyn (Frank) Smith, and Bebee Powers; several nieces, nephews, countless friends and awesome neighbors.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Walden.
Her family will receive friends and family on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, between 2 and 4 p.m. at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. Her funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. in Rosehaven’s Chapel with Pastor Vaidas Krasauskas officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Rosehaven’s Legacy Room.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated following the service and will be inurned in Kennesaw Memorial Park on a later date.
Please take time to leave your condolences to the Fincher family or share memories of JR by visiting her memorial page at www.whitleygarner.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.