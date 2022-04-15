Judith Ann Collins, 61, of Douglasville, died April 11, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Hightower’s Memorial Chapel.

Following the service family and friends will are invited to celebrate Judi in the care center until 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Service information

Apr 23
Memorial Gathering / Visitation
Saturday, April 23, 2022
2:00PM-5:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
