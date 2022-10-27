Judy Ann Thompson, age 75 of Whitesburg, Georgia passed away on October 25, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, Georgia.

Judy was born in Fountain Inn, South Carolina on March 20, 1947, the daughter of the late, A. D. Plumley and Elizabeth Lee Gault Bearden. She worked along side her husband in their family business, Thompsons Well Drilling for a number of years. Judy lived her life for her husband and her family, she loved the Lord and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Whitesburg, Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Judy Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos