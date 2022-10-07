Julia Anne Palmer Ashby, 83, of Douglasville, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. 

A memorial service is planned for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the West Metro Church of Christ, 4550 Hiram Sudie Road, Hiram, Georgia 30141.

