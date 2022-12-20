Juliette Gracie Howell, passed from this world on December 7, 2022 and is now safe in the arms of her Heavenly Father. She was born February 26, 2005 in Austell, Georgia. Julie was 17 years old and a senior in high school at King’s Way Christian Academy, where she was a member of the Honor Society and a cheerleader for The Crusaders. She was beautiful, caring, compassionate, generous and loved by many. She had the most beautiful laugh. Julie’s senior class was comprised of three girls, surrounded by eleven boys. Her desire was to attend West Georgia Tech following graduation to study nursing.
Juliette was known as Julie by some, Gracie by others—having gone by Gracie up until the 8th grade and Julie after that. Julie’s loves in life were her family, her boyfriend, her friends, sunflowers, reading, listening to music, pasta and going to the beach. She had a love for butterflies, especially blue ones.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Jessica Marie Davis Howell of Douglasville, Georgia; father, David Seth Howell (Tara Boatwright) of Alabama; maternal grandparents, Jeanne Davis and Norman Bruce Davis of Douglasville, Georgia; paternal grandparents, David and Kylise Howell of Rockford, Alabama; boyfriend, Trent Lopez; aunts, Rachel Davis (Shannon Starman); niece, Quinn Davis; uncle, Trevor Howell (Mattie); several cousins; as well as numerous other relatives in Georgia, Alabama, Virginia, North Carolina and Canada, and many friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 21,2022 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The funeral will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 11 a.m. at King's Way Baptist Church. Juliette will lie-in-state at the church from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Following the service Juliette will be laid to rest at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of Juliette Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.