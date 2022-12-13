Juliette Gracie Howell, passed from this world on December 7, 2022 and is now safe in the arms of her Heavenly Father. She was born February 26, 2005 in Austell, Georgia. Julie was 17 years old and a senior in high school at King’s Way Christian Academy, where she was a member of the Honor Society and a cheerleader for The Crusaders. She was beautiful, caring, compassionate, generous and loved by many. She had the most beautiful laugh. Julie’s senior class was comprised of three girls, surrounded by eleven boys. Her desire was to attend West Georgia Tech following graduation to study nursing.
Juliette was known as Julie by some, Gracie by others—having gone by Gracie up until the 8th grade and Julie after that. Julie’s loves in life were her family, her boyfriend, her friends, sunflowers, reading, listening to music, pasta and going to the beach. She had a love for butterflies, especially blue ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.