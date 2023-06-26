June Marie Carden Keen, 78, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. She was born on May 29, 1945 in Thomaston, Georgia. She is the daughter of the late Trumie James Carden and the late Lillian Currington Shurley.
June was loved by everyone she touched. She loved dancing and making people smile. June retired from Johnson Wax after 20 years of dedicated service. June was very involved in Douglas County civic and community activities. She was the mentor of the year and a Douglas County Samuel P. Roberts Chamber volunteer of the year award. She was very involved at First United Methodist of Douglasville, especially during Vacation Bible School. June volunteered and was a curator at the Cultural Arts Center for many years. She was a member and the president of the Douglas County Historical Society for several years. June helped at Loving Hands and Good Samaritan often. She was awarded the S.C. Johnson Wax volunteer of the year award. June loved driving her 1968 orange Camaro in Douglas County parade events. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Keen is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Currington Bain and her sister, Betty Jean Carden Watson.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Stephen “Steve” Keen; daughters, Keener Bain Hazard of Douglasville, Georgia and Stephanie (Cory) Herring of Texas; sisters, Faye (Bob) Caton of Lumberton, North Carolina and Ruth Carden Wall of Thomaston, Georgia; grandchildren, Emily Hazard of Athens, Georgia, Sarah Hazard of Athens, Georgia, Macy (Matt) Herring Chapman of Texas, Coby Herring of Texas; sister in law, Nancy (Carl) Gober of Powder Springs, Georgia; special cousin, Martha Byars Whitley of Mauk, Georgia; special friends, Mary Patterson of Bogart, Georgia, Jean Fouts of Douglasville, Georgia; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at Douglasville First United Methodist Church located at 6167 Prestley Mill Rd. Douglasville, GA 30134 on Saturday, July 8 from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 12 p.m. Reception following the service in Huffine Hall.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to some of the places she volunteered at, Loving Hands Ministry, Cultural Arts Council Douglasville, Friends of Sweetwater Creek or Douglasville First United Methodist Church.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory of Douglasville.
