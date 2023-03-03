Douglasville, GA (30134)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 47F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 47F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.