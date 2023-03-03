Mrs. June Pearl Ziegenbalg Goble, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2023. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on June 12, 1935 to the late Paul Ziegenbalg and Emma Peterson. Her family was her life and her biggest love. She so enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother. Mrs. Goble was a lover of animals – while caring for pets of her own, she also loved wild birds and would place a feeder out in the yard to watch them and the other local wild life. She enjoyed the finer things in life, only purchasing items that she felt were of quality and even custom built her home. A sophisticated lady, she took pride in her appearance and was always very neat and clean.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Goble; and brothers: Cleveland Ziegenbalg, Clyde Ziegenbalg, Raymond Ziegenbalg, Jerome Ziegenbalg, and Edwin Ziegenbalg.

