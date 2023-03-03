Mrs. June Pearl Ziegenbalg Goble, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2023. She was born in Huron, South Dakota on June 12, 1935 to the late Paul Ziegenbalg and Emma Peterson. Her family was her life and her biggest love. She so enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother. Mrs. Goble was a lover of animals – while caring for pets of her own, she also loved wild birds and would place a feeder out in the yard to watch them and the other local wild life. She enjoyed the finer things in life, only purchasing items that she felt were of quality and even custom built her home. A sophisticated lady, she took pride in her appearance and was always very neat and clean.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Goble; and brothers: Cleveland Ziegenbalg, Clyde Ziegenbalg, Raymond Ziegenbalg, Jerome Ziegenbalg, and Edwin Ziegenbalg.
Left to cherish her memory is her only daughter, Kim Butler; grandchildren, Dustin O’Neill and Desiree (Cody) Raines; great grandson, Dakota Raines; and special caregiver and best friend, Michelle Thomas. Special nieces, Becky Hudson, Susan King and Chris Howard. Special friends, June Walker, Trent Adams, Gary and Sara Cantrell and Tiffany.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the Rosehaven Chapel on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 3 p.m. with Pastor George Murdaugh officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
The family understands there will be cut flowers sent to the funeral home and respectfully request that friends and family refrain from sending house plants.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
To plant a tree in memory of June Goble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.