Mrs. June Poston King, age 71 of Summerville, Georgia, formerly of Lithia Springs, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence.
June was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 20, 1951, daughter of the late Leonard E. McDowell and Elizabeth Amanda Poston McDowell. She moved to Georgia at an early age and was raised by loving parents, M.J. and Virginia Poston. She was retired from Flowers Bakery and was an avid animal lover.
In addition to her parents and M.J. and Virginia Poston, June was preceded in death by two sisters, Joyce Parnell and Judy Augustine. June is survived by her companion of nearly 20 years, David Laporta; a son, Kim King; a granddaughter, Rylan King and nieces and nephews, Carla Colquett, Tony and Jeff Morris, Janice Jones, Debbie Foster and Rustey Parnell.
In accordance with June's wishes, she will be cremated and a memorial service may be held at a later date.
Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel.
