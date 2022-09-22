Mrs. June Poston King, age 71 of Summerville, Georgia, formerly of Lithia Springs, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 at her residence.

June was born in Chicago, Illinois on March 20, 1951, daughter of the late Leonard E. McDowell and Elizabeth Amanda Poston McDowell. She moved to Georgia at an early age and was raised by loving parents, M.J. and Virginia Poston. She was retired from Flowers Bakery and was an avid animal lover.

To plant a tree in memory of June King as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos